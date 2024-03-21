Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 297.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 335,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after buying an additional 321,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

