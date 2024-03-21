Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC) versus KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Critical Comparison

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for KONE Oyj and Vision Sensing Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 1 3 1 0 2.00 Vision Sensing Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Vision Sensing Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.12 $1.00 billion $0.97 24.43 Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Sensing Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Sensing Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Vision Sensing Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.45% 38.33% 10.81% Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Vision Sensing Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.