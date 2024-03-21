Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Braze by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 352,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Braze by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

