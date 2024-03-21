Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 5,581 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.56 and a 1-year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

