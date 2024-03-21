Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 230 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UNP opened at $246.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.33. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

