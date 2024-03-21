Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $146.17 and last traded at $146.54. 7,497,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 31,867,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.68.

Specifically, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

