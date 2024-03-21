Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VTWO opened at $83.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

