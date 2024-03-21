Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $87.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 515.6% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

