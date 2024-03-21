HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $628.50.

HubSpot stock opened at $625.64 on Thursday. HubSpot has a one year low of $387.09 and a one year high of $660.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $604.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.24 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $11,527,258. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 30.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

