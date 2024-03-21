ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $767.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $427.01 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

