SFL (NYSE:SFL) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SFL by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,080,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after buying an additional 206,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SFL by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SFL by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after buying an additional 242,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SFL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

