YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

