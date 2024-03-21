Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Bloom Burton lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

