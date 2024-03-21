Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $487.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $346.31 and a 12-month high of $488.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

