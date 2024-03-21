Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morningstar by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $304.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.