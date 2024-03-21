West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 2.1% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WST. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

View Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

WST opened at $394.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.42 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.