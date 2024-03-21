Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Kenmare Resources Trading Down 0.5 %
LON:KMR opened at GBX 300 ($3.82) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.82. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 291 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.69 million, a P/E ratio of 177.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.39.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
