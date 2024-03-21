Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 300 ($3.82) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.82. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 291 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.69 million, a P/E ratio of 177.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

