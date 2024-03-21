Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 111.92 ($1.42) on Thursday. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 142 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of £123.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.54.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Alison Littley bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,625 ($2,068.75). 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

