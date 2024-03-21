Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

