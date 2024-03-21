Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Announces Dividend of €0.01 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Price Performance

SERE opened at GBX 63.29 ($0.81) on Thursday. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 61.32 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.75 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.04. The company has a market capitalization of £84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust

In related news, insider Mark Beddy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £6,900 ($8,784.21). Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

