Perenti Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:PRN)

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Norwell 1,086,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. Company insiders own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

