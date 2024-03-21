Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.11.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
