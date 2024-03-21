Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

