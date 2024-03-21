WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $252.09 on Thursday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

