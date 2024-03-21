Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

