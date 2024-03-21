Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.30 Per Share

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Group International Stock Performance
Shares of Alpha Group International stock opened at GBX 1,814 ($23.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £780.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,679 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,744.71. Alpha Group International has a one year low of GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,340 ($29.79).
Alpha Group International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Group International
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.