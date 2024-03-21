Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Raises Dividend to GBX 12.30 Per Share

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Group International stock opened at GBX 1,814 ($23.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £780.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,679 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,744.71. Alpha Group International has a one year low of GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,340 ($29.79).

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

