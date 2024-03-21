IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.
