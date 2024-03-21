Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.99% from the company’s current price.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,422,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 372,375 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 285,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 2,617.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.