LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.44% from the stock’s previous close.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

