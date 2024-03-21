Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Semrush Price Performance

Insider Activity at Semrush

Shares of SEMR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.67 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $98,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $98,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,942 shares of company stock worth $1,604,490. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

