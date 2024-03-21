Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.79.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nextracker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth $4,323,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

