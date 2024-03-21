HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.81% from the stock’s previous close.
HilleVax Stock Performance
HLVX opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,408.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,039 shares of company stock worth $986,288,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
See Also
