Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded to Outperform by CLSA

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.40 price objective on the stock. CLSA’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $948.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

