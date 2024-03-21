Hudson Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $114.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.