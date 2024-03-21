iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.03 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

