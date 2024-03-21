First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Lifted by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1,025.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,852 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $425,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

