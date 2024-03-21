Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,604 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in eBay by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after acquiring an additional 387,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

