Hudson Capital Management LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.