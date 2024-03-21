Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 751 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,276.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,045.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,171.14.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

