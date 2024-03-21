Hudson Capital Management LLC Invests $3.86 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

