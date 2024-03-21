biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 20,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 107,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTMD shares. B. Riley began coverage on biote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Get biote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTMD

biote Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of biote by 1,428.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of biote by 9,887.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in biote during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in biote in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.