ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.54. 97,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 858,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 407.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after buying an additional 7,712,359 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

