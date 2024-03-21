Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

