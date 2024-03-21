DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE DNP opened at $9.03 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,375,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 51,698 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.