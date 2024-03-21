JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

