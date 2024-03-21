Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,000 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CS Disco worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CS Disco by 103.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. Equities analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

