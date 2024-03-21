Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vimeo worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 788.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $947.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 2.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

