Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Stock Up 3.8 %

KLTR stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

