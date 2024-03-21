Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Everbridge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Everbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Everbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Everbridge stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.