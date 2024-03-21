Horrell Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sprinklr worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

