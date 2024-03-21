Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 75,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Zuora makes up approximately 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Zuora worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 85.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 305,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $748,535.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $748,535.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $102,644.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

